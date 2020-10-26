Alden community welcomes home Chelsea Ellis

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Western New York woman’s long road to recovery brings her back home to Alden, where friends and family held a welcome home parade for her return.



Chelsea Ellis was left paralyzed and is still on a ventilator after being hit by a police cruiser and spent the last few months recovering in colorado.



It’s been a long emotional and physical journey for her but she’s finally back home and the community couldn’t be more excited.



Cars lined the block outside Chelsea’s home in Alden to show their support and encouragement for her as she recovers. For the last 6 months, she’s been at a rehabilitation center.

She suffered life-threatening injuries to her brain and spine after being struck by the Buffalo Police cruiser.



The officer was responding to a 911 call when it crashed into a car, lost control, and hit Chelsea. The incident left her paralyzed and she still cannot breathe on her own yet. Family and friends say they were glad to see Chelsea doing well and knew she appreciated this welcome home parade.



“There’s nothing that can speak for words when it comes to Chelsea’s smile. She is just a charm. She’s a great girl, she’s always had a great personality and she’s been a blessing to be around and if this happened to anybody else we probably wouldn’t be here today. She’s so strong,” said Dan Hellwig, Chelsea’s uncle.



Chelsea arrived back home on Wednesday. Her medical bills, which aren’t covered by health insurance, ended up being more than 500-thousand dollars. There has been a huge outpour of support from the community to help raise money for Chelsea’s medical expenses.



The family did create a GoFundMe page.

