Company looking to make public transportation easier through e-bikes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the need for public transportation in the Queen City continues to grow, one group is making it easier for people to get around.

Shared Mobility Inc. is a non-profit based in Western New York whose mission is to help people get around easier. Now, they’re going to have some assistance with that goal following a big donation from a popular ride sharing company.

“Uber was transitioning out of the bike sharing realm, so they were discontinuing their e-bike sharing unit,” explained Shared Mobility Inc. Program Director, Mitch LaRosa. “As part of those transition, we were able to acquire 3,000 e-bikes as part of a donation.”

One-third of those e-bikes will soon be used in what Shared Mobility is calling “transportation libraries.” These are community-led hubs that loan bikes – including e-bikes – and scooters out to the community.

“[We] basically use that to create more opportunities for disadvantaged communities in our region. So areas that have a higher level of access to transportation – an easier time to get around – generally have more success, so we found that your personal mobility is tied to your well being,” LaRosa said.

Although there’s not an official launch date for this program, the non-profit says they’re continuing to work with City Leaders to get this rolled out for the community.

