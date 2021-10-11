Correctional officer at Attica Correctional Facility stabbed repeatedly by inmate

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An officer at Attica Correctional Facility was stabbed repeatedly by an inmate on Friday, the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association says.

The officer had let the inmate out of his cell to get his medication when the inmate suddenly grabbed the officer’s arm and stabbed him multiple times with a sharp metal object.

The officer was taken to ECMC for treatment and remains unable to work, the NYSCOPBA says.

The inmate, 45, was uninjured and is being held pending charges. He’s serving a life sentence for second degree murder and assault.