County officials receiving reports over crowding in stores; Wegmans and Tops respond

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said county officials have been getting reports about what’s going on in supermarkets and big box stores recently. And they concern him.

“Basically, it’s back to the usual thing where there’s been a lot of people there,” he said of those reports.

Poloncarz did not mention any stores or chains specifically by name, but Wegmans officials say that’s not an issue they are seeing in their stores.

“We have certainly not taken our foot off the gas in any measure in terms of safety in our stores,” said Michele Mehaffy, a Wegmans spokesperson. “We continue to operate well below capacity limits.”

State regulations restrict capacity in retail stores to 50% of normal occupancy. Mehaffy says Wegmans stores are well below that number. The supermarket chain has made at least one change since the start of the pandemic, however. In the early days of the coronavirus crisis, Wegmans staff would direct customers to a particular cash register. That doesn’t happen anymore.

“With the volume of customers lessening since the beginning of the pandemic, we haven’t had to do that in our stores,” she said. “We think a lot of customers have shifted to online shopping.”

Mehaffy pointed out Wegmans continues to have dedicated cleaning teams in stores. She also touted a new implementation announced last week, in which cameras would be placed outside the stores on Alberta Drive in Amherst and McKinley Parkway in Hamburg so customers can check and see how busy they are before leaving their house.

Meanwhile, Tops Friendly Markets spokesperson Kathy Sautter said the chain has implemented “dozens” of safety measures since early March, including protocol to monitor in-store congestion and social distancing.

“We also continue to research and invest in new cleaning solutions and processes as they become available,” Sautter said. “Many of our stores now have electrostatic sprayers that disinfect and kill germs within one minute. If we have learned anything from the first wave of COVID is how better to protect and provide for our communities.”

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued new COVID-19 related restrictions on most of Erie County, placing a “yellow zone” around an area which has experienced a cluster of cases. Poloncarz announced State Liquor Authority and Department of Agriculture and Markets inspectors would assist local governments in their enforcement of the new restrictions.

“Inspectors are going to be out there,” Poloncarz said. “The managers of those facilities, you should be aware.”

