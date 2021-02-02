Covid-19 Vaccine: Some independent pharmacies having trouble getting vaccine in hand

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Every week the pharmacist at Black Rock Pharmacy asks the state for a batch of the vaccine, and every week they get nothing.

“It’s been a big fat zero, and it’s frustrating, but this is something that we believe is a very, very important function and responsibility to this community,” said Bradley Arthur pharmacist Black Rock Pharmacy.

He said both of his family’s pharmacies, the Brighton Eggert Pharmacy in Tonawanda and the Black Rock Pharmacy haven’t received a single vial of the covid19 vaccine since the distribution started.

“We continue to push for answers and we push for the vaccine,” he said.

The population served at the Black Rock Pharmacy is a high risk, high morbidity population.

“We’re serving a higher normal percentage of patients that fit that category of 65 and older,” he said. “I know this because we have a very robust home delivery population here. These are seniors who can’t get out.”

Other private pharmacies in the region say vaccinations have been going smoothly— for the most part.

We did not receive a shipment last week, however we did receive two other allocations in the past from the state,” said Jeff Rutowski pharmacist and part owner Kenmore Prescription Center Inc. “It is coming through, albeit slowly, but we are receiving the vaccine little by little.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo says private pharmacies will be getting more vaccines in the future about 30 thousand more.

“The federal government is going to give an additional 10 percent of that state’s allocation to the private pharmacies. So private pharmacies going forward will have more.”

Preliminary data from the Pharmacist Association of Western New York shows that about 16 percent of their member pharmacies have not received the vaccine yet.

Larger pharmacies like Tops say everything has been going fine with their vaccine process. They’ve been able to vaccinate over 7 thousand people across off of their locations.

As far as missing a shipment, a spokesperson says they haven’t missed any shipments and the second doses are expected to be shipped to locations next week.