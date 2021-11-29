Cradle Beach in Angola to expand camp schedule next year

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A camp in Angola, focusing on children with special needs, is growing.

Cradle Beach is expanding its overnight summer camp schedule next year. It is also adding to its weekend program.

Cradle Beach says this will allow more children and families to attend the camp.

Leaders say there is more need in the community because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The camp has been serving families in Western New York for more than 133 years.

It’s located on 66 acres on the shores of Lake Erie.

