Crane Branch Library in Elmwood Village reopens

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Elmwood Village’s Crane Branch Library (633 Elmwood Ave.) reopened their doors Monday, after being closed for a few months due to construction.

Now those who missed the book haven can enjoy the library’s fresh new look.

The branch is adding new study rooms, a dedicated space for little ones, and more accessible features, like elevators.

The library is not quite finished with the renovations – it’s a three-phase project.

The library is open everyday, except Sunday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now