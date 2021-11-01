Crane Branch Library in Elmwood Village reopens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Elmwood Village’s Crane Branch Library (633 Elmwood Ave.) reopened their doors Monday, after being closed for a few months due to construction.



Now those who missed the book haven can enjoy the library’s fresh new look.

The branch is adding new study rooms, a dedicated space for little ones, and more accessible features, like elevators.

The library is not quite finished with the renovations – it’s a three-phase project.

The library is open everyday, except Sunday and Wednesday.