Crane Branch Library on Elmwood Avenue to close temporarily for construction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Crane Branch Library at 633 Elmwood Ave. will close temporarily starting Wednesday due to intensified construction.

It’s expected that the library will reopen in mid-October or sooner, depending on weather and construction.

Library patrons are encouraged to use the Isaías González-Soto Branch at 280 Porter Avenue.

The Crane Branch Library is undergoing phase one of a major three-phase improvement project. Phase one includes a new elevator to the second floor, ADA compliant restrooms and an improved building entryway.

