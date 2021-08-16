Crane Branch Library on Elmwood Avenue to close temporarily for construction

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crane Branch Library/https://www.buffalolib.org/

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Crane Branch Library at 633 Elmwood Ave. will close temporarily starting Wednesday due to intensified construction.

It’s expected that the library will reopen in mid-October or sooner, depending on weather and construction.

Library patrons are encouraged to use the Isaías González-Soto Branch at 280 Porter Avenue.

The Crane Branch Library is undergoing phase one of a major three-phase improvement project. Phase one includes a new elevator to the second floor, ADA compliant restrooms and an improved building entryway.

Click here to see Buffalo and Erie County Library hours.  

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2016. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now