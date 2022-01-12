CRIME STOPPERS: Foul play suspected in case of missing Jamestown man, $2,500 reward offered

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 57-year-old man who was last seen in November. Foul play is believed to be involved.

Kevin A. Hornburg is described as 5’8″ and 150 lbs. Jamestown Police say he was last seen leaving his Prendergast Avenue home at about 4 p.m. Nov. 21.

Hornburg hasn’t been seen or accessed any of his finances since that date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 716-483-7537. Anonymous tips can also be left at the departments Anonymous Tip Line at 716 483-Tips (8477).

All calls and tips will be kept confidential. Crime Stoppers of WNY is also offering a separate reward for information on this case.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information in the case.