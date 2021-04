BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to a $7,500 reward for information in an April 2000 homicide.

Manse “Bobby” Hall was killed on April 15, 2000 at Box Avenue and Kehr Street in the City of Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 867-6161, or by downloading the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips” from the Apple or Android store.