Crime Stoppers: Up to $7,500 reward offered for information in Dec. 2 homicide

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in a Dec. 2 homicide in the City of Buffalo.

Fred Johnson was killed on Division Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 867-6161.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now