Crime Stoppers: Up to $7,500 reward offered for information in Dec. 2 homicide

(WIVB) – Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in a Dec. 2 homicide in the City of Buffalo.
Fred Johnson was killed on Division Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call 867-6161.
by: Kaley LynchPosted: / Updated:
(WIVB) – Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in a Dec. 2 homicide in the City of Buffalo.
Fred Johnson was killed on Division Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call 867-6161.