Crystal Peoples-Stokes lends support to Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–As the Assembly’s Majority Leader, Crystal Peoples-Stokes withheld judgment of the accusations mounting against Governor Cuomo, accusing him of sexual improprieties until the Attorney General released her blistering report last week.

And while the Buffalo Democrat appreciates all Cuomo has done to boost the Western New York economy, Peoples-Stokes says she is an enthusiastic supporter of Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who was one of her earliest supporters going back to 1998 when Stokes ran for Congress and Hochul was on the Hamburg Town Council .

“Kathy Hochul was the only Democrat who was willing to walk me through her community as a candidate supporting the same values, principles, and ideas that Democrats supported then, and that in many cases, we still do support.”

Now with the prospect of a Western New Yorker seated in the Governor’s Mansion Stokes says she “sees the future of Western New York as brighter, brighter, and brighter.”