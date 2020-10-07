Cuomo: Call for more Covid19 enforcement, local officials say enforcement is a non-issue in Western New York so far

(WIVB)–Western New York has been faring well when it comes to covid19 numbers. Recent figures show the region at .9 percent for positive results, but there are still hot spots in the state.

“We’re not having the density issues, so we’re not having the same number of complaints that other parts of the state are experiencing, due to the number of people being in a public space at the same time not wearing mask,” said Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo. “If there was a call for resources, based on a problem in this area, we would absolutely review that request.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo warns residents not to become lax when it comes to Covid19 safety measures like wearing face masks and he’s asking local governments to increase their efforts with enforcement of restrictions.

“Well, we have covid fatigue, we’re tired of wearing masks,” he said this week. “Covid isn’t tired, the virus isn’t tired. The virus is still energetic and strong enough to kill you.”

In Western New York the numbers have been low, so enforcement hasn’t been a big concern.

“Anywhere I go in public, I make sure I wear a mask and follow the social distancing guidelines and rules,” said Erie County Legislator Joe Lorigo. “Also, anywhere I go, I see people who aren’t, and I don’t think that it should be up to the police, for example, to go up to people and say hey you’re not wearing your mask.”

Some officials say education is key to keeping the region’s numbers low.

“Our hotline is full, people call in to complain all the time. If some business, a gym, or barbershop is violating, boy a lot of complaints come in! And what happens is somebody from the county comes out, has a chat and reminds them of public safety concerns, and the problem mostly goes away,” said Assemblyman Sean Ryan. “A lot of it is done by education.”

