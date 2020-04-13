Cuomo orders essential businesses to provide employees with face masks

(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo put two Executive Orders in place Sunday. One requires essential businesses to provide its employees with face masks and the other will require essential businesses to perform anti-body tests to see who already had the virus and if that person can get back to work.

It’s been almost a month since Cuomo issued a PAUSE order, to shut down all non-essential businesses throughout the state.

Cuomo says it’s not going to be an easy process to open businesses up and they will end the PAUSE order when they feel it’s safe again.

“We’ve been closed down we have locked the doors, we’ve isolated hunkered down, closed down and in a way we’ve never closed down before,” Cuomo said.

The state’s PAUSE order prevents groups of people from gathering or working closely together. Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state’s effort to flatten the curve of COVID 19 seems to be working.

Cuomo says he’d like to open places back up as soon as possible, but that it will be challenging.

“We need to be smart in the way we reopen, What does smart mean? It means a coordinated approach, a regional approach and a safe approach.”

Cuomo says the best way to do that is by coordinating a try-state effort with New Jersey and Connecticut to figure out a plan between school districts, businesses and transportation.

“New York is vital to this American economy, it’s not just about New York. Our economy it vital to this country, you want New York’s economy up and running. Not just for the good of New York but for the good of the nation.”

Governor Cuomo is also seeking federal aid for businesses and people to help them get back back on their feet.

“Without federal assistance how does this state’s economy come back? How do we really start to fund schools, etc. and that has to happen from a federal level,” Cuomo said.

Governor Cuomo didn’t give an exact date of when places could open up but says he’s aware people want to get back to their normal routine again.

“Everyone does on a societal level, everyone does on a personal level. Let’s just end this nightmare. Right? Groundhog Day, you get up everyday and do the same routine almost lose track of what day of the week it is because they don’t even have meaning anymore and there’s also anxiety stress that we’re all dealing with,” Cuomo said.