Cuomo warns of rollback to reopening if rules aren’t followed

(WIVB)–Do your job. That’s the message Governor Cuomo has for local governments.

He says police and local officials must enforce the rules when it comes to crowding at bars and restaurants.

In his briefing on coronavirus Monday morning, Cuomo says many younger people flocked to bars during the weekend, particularly downstate. He says while numbers are holding steady people aren’t complying with wearing masks and social distancing.



This comes after Cuomo banned the sale of alcohol inside bars and restaurants for only when someone is eating — as a way to reduce the spread of covid-19.

Cuomo says if this trend continues — he’ll be forced to roll back reopening throughout the state.

“It is a problem. We know enough about this virus that we know that there are inevitable consequences to our actions. If you have congregations of people. They are going to spread the virus.”

Erie county executive mark poloncarz says nobody wants bars or restaurants to shut down — but says it will happen if people don’t abide by the rules.

Shannon Smith is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.