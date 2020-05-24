Cuomo: We’re now decidedly in the re-opening phase

WANTAGH, N.Y. (WIVB) A positive tone to Governor Cuomo’s Sunday press briefing where he announced that both hospitalizations and intubations are down in New York State.

“The total number of hospitalizations is down and that’s good news. The number of deaths ticked up which is terrible news but the overall line is still good,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo confirmed 1,589 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 361,515 confirmed cases in New York State.

Sunday’s briefing was held at Jones Beach and the governor used the backdrop to announce that some state beaches, campgrounds, and RV Parks will be open on Memorial Day.

State beaches are open.

Campgrounds will open tomorrow.

Starting Sunday, Cuomo says New York professional sports leagues will begin training camps while following appropriate health protocols, and veterinarians can continue practicing Tuesday.

Despite the numbers going down, Cuomo still advises to exercise caution and practice social distancing.

“Even though it has been a long time and people are anxious we have to be smart and keep watching those numbers. Following the science, not the politics. This is not a political ideology question. This is a public health question. It’s about a disease, stopping the disease, stopping the spread of the disease and that’s science, it’s not politics.”

