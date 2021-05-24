Cycle WNY brings invigorating spin classes to East Amherst

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– While biking, in general, brings about excellent health benefits, as opposed to casual riding, spin classes create a more intentional workout for anyone looking to break a sweat. Cycle WNY is a bike studio owned by personal trainer Pat La Duca and located at Synergy Fitness

In addition to the cardiovascular, strength, and toning reward, cycling is also a great form of exercise for the more advanced cycler looking to train in between seasons as well.

Pat has been intentional in creating an atmosphere of camaraderie at Cycle WNY and urges people of all ages to give spin a try.

To find more information on Cycle WNY including their class schedule, visit their website by clicking here.