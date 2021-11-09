Decorated gymnast, advocate Aly Raisman to speak at UB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Decorated gymnast and positive body image advocate Aly Raisman will speak at UB this month as part of the university’s Distinguished Speakers Series.

Raisman will speak at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Center for the Arts on North Campus. Tickets range from $28 to $48 and are available here. Attendees must show proof of full vaccination and face coverings are required inside all campus buildings.

Raisman led the U.S. Women’s gymnastics teams in 2012 and 2016 and is the third-most decorated American gymnast of all time.