Demand outweighs supply: Officials concerned high-risk individuals won’t have access to vaccine

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Days after the governor announced people with certain underlying health conditions can make vaccine appointments starting Sunday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz came out to say he’s concerned the demand outweighs the supply.

With the state’s large list of comorbidities, Poloncarz says he’s worried the people most in need of the vaccine may not be able to get an appointment.

“I think it’s important that we work with the local healthcare providers when we have these doses come in, that they actually get into the arms of those that are the most at risk. If you read the guidelines, there’s a lot of people who qualify for this expanded category.”

One of the people who will be fighting for an appointment next week is David Feickert. The 35-year-old suffers from multiple sclerosis.

“My primary care doctor and also my MS specialist told me I should get the vaccine when I’m able to get it.”



He too is concerned about the number of people who will be attempting to make an appointment all at once, potentially causing the site to crash and leaving him back at square one.

“I feel it should be more like ‘the doctor says you should get it? Ok let’s put you on the list, let’s see if we can try and get bumped up on the list higher. Not trying to take it away from someone else at all, but the supply should be up there where the demand is.”

If you’re immunocompromised and qualify for a vaccination, this is what you need at your appointment: A doctor’s note, medical information that shows evidence of the comorbidity, signed certification.



State government officials are continuing to work with local leaders ahead of scheduling these appointments.