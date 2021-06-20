Democratic candidates for Erie County Sheriff make final case to voters ahead of primary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Candidates on the ballot this Tuesday are making their final case to voters and one of the big races is for Erie County Sheriff.



Tim Howard, who’s currently the Erie County Sheriff is not seeking re-election.

News 4 spoke with the three candidates running on the Democratic ballot and each one explained why they’re the best person for the job.

Brian Gould is one of the five candidates looking to replace Sheriff Tim Howard.

Gould is currently the Cheektowaga Assistant Police Chief. He says his background in law enforcement sets him apart.

“I think the biggest thing is I want them to look at experience. I want them to look at my record of being dedicated to the community. I am 100 percent dedicated to hearing the community’s concerns when it comes to the sheriff’s office being present within the community. “

Community activist Myles Carter, who was involved in this past year’s Black Lives Matter protests is also hoping to add his name on the Democratic ballot in November.

“I think it’s because I am a law enforcement outsider, which makes me the most qualified for the position. There’s a lot of issues without our sheriff’s department that the other candidates aren’t willing to speak about.”

He’s taking a stand on what he says is alleged abuse in the jails.



“The names of those victims who are being abused and the solutions like Cariol’s Law, like halting solitary confinement on day one, like making sure we have women supervising women in the jails. These are basic things that should be happening. To provide accountability and provide safety.”

Kim Beaty, who’s the director of public safety at canisius college is also running on the Democratic line

“I know I’m the more qualified candidate. I have the most experience. I’ve worked in community policing, and I have a great relationship with our public in Erie County. My goal is to restore trust in law enforcement in the communities that we swear to protect. “

Beaty spent 30-plus years in the Buffalo Police Department and has the experience she hopes voters consider.



“I know what people in the public of Erie County want and what they need, as far as what law enforcement is concerned, I’ve worked with people closely in the neighborhoods, different parts of the state, to get law enforcement training to a better level.”

There are two candidates running on the Republican ballot for county sheriff. News 4 did not hear back from former Buffalo Police Department Chief Karen Healy-Case but did hear from retired Buffalo Police Homicide Detective John Garcia, and was told he’ll be available Monday.



Saturday was the last day for early voting in the primary. According to the Erie County Board of Elections, about 85-hundred people voted early.