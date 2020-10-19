Depew: Annual Beggars Night celebration canceled due to Covid19 concerns

Every single year, the Beggars Night celebration here in Depew attracts thousands of people, but this year, the village mayor says that’s not going to happen, because of Covid19.

“I need to look out for the welfare of the village. To have that many people in such a small area, I didn’t feel wise,” said village mayor Kevin Peterson.

Even though, Beggar’s Night, has been canceled Halloween trick or treating is still allowed in the village neighborhoods.

“What’s the difference between not having Beggars Night and having Halloween? Well, there is no comparison. Halloween, on most streets, is maybe 6 to 8 maybe even 12 kids walking house to house, not thousands of people jammed into a certain area,” Peterson said.

Regular trick or treating in the village will take place on October 31th from 6 to 8 pm.

Angelica Morrison is an award-winning reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.