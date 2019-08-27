Developers discuss building controversial housing in Grand Island decades after approval

More than twenty years after developers received original approval, a controversial housing proposal could soon be in the works for Grand Island.

Southpointe was originally approved by town board members in 1997, but was never built. Now, new owners are looking to create a similar project in the same area near the I-190.

Representatives from SRI, LLC and Scheid Architectural presented plans for the 284-acre site, which would have roughly 500 single-family, assisted living and independent living spaces, along with potential for retail space.

According to Douglas Scheid, this would also be more environmentally-friendly compared to the original plans, taking up less than one acre of wetland space and having less of an impact on the sewer system.

But residents who attended an information session Monday night at Grand Island Town Hall say they don’t want this development to happen, even with these changes.

Many pointed to the other new developments built in the area and said they’ve caused several issues when it comes to traffic – they also said they didn’t want to see more of the island’s green space get taken away.

Scheid said they’ll take the public’s concerns into account when finalizing their site plan, but before they get to that point, the town board must first approve the environmental impact statement and sewer district extension plan.

Despite this, developers told News 4 they’re hopeful to start construction on this project by springtime.