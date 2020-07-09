Deyanna Davis released from custody after posting bond in federal case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Deyanna Davis, the controversial suspect accused of driving an SUV into a line of police officers, injuring three of them, during a protest, is now home 38 days after the incident.

Earlier this week, a federal judge paved the way for her release after a ruling she could post bond. Davis faces both state and federal charges in connection with the incident. The judge in her state case had also set bail.

“I’m tired. I’m in pain. But this is better than jail,” Davis said after her release. She refused to discuss the criminal case against her, however.

The incident happened on June 1st on Bailey Ave. The officer most seriously injured was New York State Police Trooper Ronald Ensminger. Authorities say he suffered a fractured pelvis. Ensminger was released from ECMC on June 19th.

The Erie County District Attorney charged Davis with one count of aggravated assault on an officer, two counts of assault in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. Meanwhile, federal authorities charged with with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In court paperwork, federal prosecutors said Davis’ actions driving into the police line were “knowing and deliberate”. However, Sam Davis, her attorney who is not related, has argued to a Buffalo City Court judge that prosecutors have failed to prove intent.

Davis faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on all of the state charges, and up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the federal charge. Still, she has her supporters, like some who protested on her behalf in Niagara Square throughout much of the month of June.

“I’m a positive person,” Davis said. “I don’t want to talk about the case at all, seeing everything is still going on. But I would like to say I appreciate all of the support I’ve had from the community.”

Some of those supporters were there Thursday morning as she was released from the federal courthouse. Some even tried to block the cameras of members of the media.

“You’re just as bad as the prosecutors!” one of her supporters yelled at reporters.

The tension stressed Davis’ mother, Ayanna Carr, who invited the media.

“I think that today was just a little bit too much, too overbearing,” Carr said. “She wanted to say something to the officers, to say that she was sorry.”

