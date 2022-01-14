Di Camillo Bakery brings back Bills Bread for playoffs – and it’s already sold out for this weekend

(WIVB) – Let’s “dough”, Buffalo.

A Western New York bakery created a special red, white, and blue Zubaz-inspired bread to celebrate the Bills’ Saturday playoff game against the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, the Bills Bread was so popular that Di Camillo bakery has had to stop taking orders – after it went on sale Thursday.

But, the bakery promises to make more if the Bills progress in the playoffs.

“If we win the game this weekend, however, we WILL make the bread again this season. Let’s go Buffalo!