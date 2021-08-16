Di Camillo Bakery to close Pine Avenue location for “safety of employees”

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Di Camillo Bakery is closing its shop on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls until further notice.

Matthew Di Camillo, the vice president of the bakery, told News 4 on Monday that there was an armed robbery there on Saturday afternoon.

He says criminal incidents have been happening more and more in the past few years.

Di Camillo says they feel “very sad” about the decision to close up the Pine Avenue location.

He says the decision is being made for the safety of the employees.

The Pine Avenue location has been open since 1986.