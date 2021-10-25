Dismissal time for Niagara High School students may be moved up to 2:30 p.m.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – High school students in Niagara Falls may be getting out of school earlier soon.

Superintendent Mark Laurrie says the dismissal could be moved up to 2:30 p.m. instead of 3 p.m.

Laurrie says the shortage of school bus drivers will play a big role in this decision.

“It will however, allow high school students to get home early for their younger siblings, it will allow them to wait up to 90 minutes for a bus, and it allow them to get to their place of employment on time,” Laurrie said in a video statement.



Laurrie says the decision will not effect students in the middle or elementary schools.