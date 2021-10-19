Disney on Ice will return to KeyBank Center this January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Disney on Ice is skating back to KeyBank Center from Jan. 27 to 30.
Tickets go on sale to the general public today (Oct. 19).
The show will include a cast of Disney favorites, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Disney princesses including Anna and Elsa from Frozen and more.
Guests should check on the venue website for up-to-date COVID-19 health and safety policies.
SHOW DATES AND TIMES:
- Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 30 at 12 p.m., 4 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the KeyBank Center box office.
