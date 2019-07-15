Dog found cut, buried in sand recovering in Hawaii

OAHU, Hawaii (WCMH) — A dog found cut and buried in the sand on a Hawaii beach last week is recovering well.

According to the PAWS of Hawaii Facebook page, the female dog was found July 9.

“This precious girl is incredibly swollen, sunburned, and missing 90 percent of her fur,” the post said.

The dog, named Leialoha, had been cut on her legs with a bladed weapon which PAWS said was a machete.

A woman named Amanda stepped up to foster Leialoha while she recovered.

“My heart was broken and I knew she needed us to foster her,” Amanda wrote in a Facebook post.

On July 11, PAWS posted an update.

“Our beautiful Leialoha was given her first bath today, poor girl was bleeding from every inch of her body,” the post said.

After doing a local news appearance, Leialoha headed back home for hamburgers from Raw Dog Hawaii.

“Mahalo to all those who prayed for her,” PAWS posted on Facebook.

On Saturday, a few days after entering Amanda’s home, Leialoha has come a long way.

“Initially, she would only leave her kennel to go to the bathroom,” Amanda wrote. “Last night, she came out, while we had friends over to see what is for dinner and has been liking being under the coffee table.

“She has a long way to go, but the worst is over,” she added.