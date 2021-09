BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bisons made the final homestand of the regular season a memorable one for fans when a special four-legged friend was in attendance.

Rookie, the golden retriever was so excited for Wednesday night’s dog day that he ran on the field. Rookie is the Trenton Thunder’s “bat dog”.

.@BatdogRookie got a little excited during his Sahlen Field debut with the @BuffaloBisons 🤣



We still love him @TrentonThunder. pic.twitter.com/2KJn8OnxNK — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 22, 2021

The Buffalo Bisons played their home games in Trenton, New Jersey earlier this season while the Blue Jays called downtown Buffalo home.