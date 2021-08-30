Donate blood for the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Bills home opener

The National Anthem is played at New Era Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WIVB) – If you want to score a chance to see this year’s Bills home opener, all you have to do is roll up your sleeve.

Connect Life is once again putting out an urgent plea for blood donors.

Right now they especially need Type O blood.

If you donate at one of their locations starting Wednesday through Monday, you will be entered to win one of two pairs of tickets to the game on September 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To sign up, call 716.529.4270 or visit www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.

You can donate at the following locations:

ConnectLife headquarters Donation Center

4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville

Southgate Plaza Donation Center

984 Union Road, West Seneca (near LA Fitness in the Southgate Plaza)

Tonawanda Donation Center

96 Niagara Street, Tonawanda

.