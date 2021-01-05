Driver arraigned for fatal crash in Niagara Square that killed passenger

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Buffalo man is facing seven years in prison after a November car crash that left a woman dead.

Paul Tolbert, 40, was virtually arraigned Tuesday on one count of Vehicular Manslaughter from a hospital rehabilitation facility.

Officials say on November 26 of last year, Tolbert drove a minivan southbound on Delaware Avenue that crashed into the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square, killing 34-year-old Angel Marie Cobb of Buffalo.

Tolbert has been hospitalized since the crash and is scheduled to return on Monday, January 11 for a Felony hearing.

