Dunkirk priest, once accused of sexual abuse and later cleared, dies

(WIVB)- Rev. Dennis Riter, pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Dunkirk has died.

Riter was accused in 2018 of sexually abusing three boys in the 1990s, but was cleared following an investigation.

The diocese placed Riter on administrative leave for three months while Scott Riordan, a former sex-crimes prosecutor contracted by the diocese to investigate allegations, interviewed multiple people, including two accusers who are still alive.

In the end, Riordan concluded there was no merit to a complaint filed by Matthew Golden. He described a second allegation as a fabrication, and he was not asked by the diocese to investigate the third allegation, which was revealed by Golden, because the alleged victim is dead and never filed a complaint. Riter returned to the ministry in June 2018.

Neither Rodney Personius, Riter’s attorney, nor diocesan spokesperson Greg Tucker could say how Riter died.

