Friday night’s earthquake near Ridgecrest, California interrupted a newscast 150 miles away in Los Angeles.

T-v station K-Cal KCBS was broadcasting its eight o-clock newscast when the shaking started at 8:21 p-m.

Cameras.,the set,and overhead lighting rattled, forcing anchors to seek cover under their desk.

The seven-point-one magnitude quake was felt as far away as Las Vegas and mexico.

It was five times bigger than Thursday’s six-point-four earthquake in the same area.

No serious damage has been reported in the Los Angeles area — but there are reports of injuries closer to the epicenter.