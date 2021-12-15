East Side workshop turns others’ trash into home improvement treasure

(WIVB) – They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure – but these days, some castoffs can relieve the pain of supply chain bottlenecks.

An East Side business is bringing new life to old products that are already here.

It is called Reuse Action because they do so many things with used material – even old stuff most of us would consider too far gone to save.

Then they sell it, or re-purpose it, or even install it – just about anywhere from the East Side to the suburbs

Kevin Hayes calls himself the “reuse evangelist” for Reuse Action. He showed News 4 one of their top-selling items – old wooden planks from old barns that have been demolished. You can find just about anything that has been used at the shop – from old flooring to windows, doors, chandeliers – even the kitchen sink.

“Things like plumbing, plumbing fixtures, faucets, drains, and all that – they can be really hard to find or to repair when you need to,” Hayes said. “We can help a bit with that.”

The material here at reuse action can come from just about anywhere – salvage material from demolition or remodeling project to an old barn that has outlived its usefulness – stuff you won’t find at a home improvement store.

Reuse Action also employs carpenters and other craftsmen who can build to a customer’s specifications and install their final product from Buffalo’s inner city to the upscale suburbs.

“And they are mostly focused on restoration and reclamation and old stuff, and the difficulties of restoring old houses,” Hayes said.

Even one of Western New York’s best-known landmarks, the Seneca One tower, is a showplace for Reuse Action’s handiwork – a 12-foot long table in the lobby.

“I swear, every restaurant or bar in Buffalo that has been redesigned or built new in the last 8 or 10 years has some of the wood from us on the wall somewhere,” Hayes said.

Kevin Hayes also told us, they have provided a supply of low-cost building material for landlords and Buffalo’s burgeoning immigrant community, and a source of jobs.

Reuse Action is only open two days a week, so if you want to browse they are on Facebook.