ECDOH: About 2.1 percent of kids five to 11 have had a first COVID-19 dose in Erie County

(WIVB) – About 2.1 percent of kids aged five to 11 in Erie County have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Erie County Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The number was determined with data available since last week.

The CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine to be given to children in that age group (in kid-sized doses) on Nov. 2.

According to the ECDOH, as of last week, the age groups with the highest COVID-19 positivity rates were school-aged: 7.1 percent for kids five to 10, 11 percent for kids 11 to 13, and 8.4 percent for kids 14 to 17.

For children under age 18 , case totals increased by about 180 COVID-19 cases last week from the previous week, to 690 COVID-19 cases.

The board of health notes that these higher positivity rates may reflect “lower relative numbers of tests in these age groups, and a higher likelihood that symptomatic children and adolescents will seek a COVID-19 test for return to school purposes.”

