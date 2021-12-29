ECMC suspends inpatient visitation due to Omicron variant cases

(WIVB) – ECMC is suspending inpatient visitation until further notice due to increasing Omicron variant COVID-19 cases.

Only medically necessary visits or for end-of-life circumstances will be allowed starting Dec. 31.

“This restriction is being implemented in an effort to protect ECMC’s vulnerable patients and caregivers from avoidable exposure to infection,” a press release from the hospital said Wednesday. “Similar to what is taking place in healthcare institutions throughout the region, state and country, ECMC is experiencing staffing shortages and the updated patient visitation guidelines will help further protect ECMC’s frontline caregivers from the virus.”

You can find the latest guidelines here.