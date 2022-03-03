EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the 4th year in a row, an initiative between local farms and Buffalo public schools is continuing its plan to help feed students in the city. Keeping our kids healthy here in Western New York is the main priority and local produce wholesalers like Eden Valley Growers are providing fresh options in the lunchroom by adding new menu options.

“We’re four years in and we’re getting locally homegrown produce from our farms in the Western NY area to the WNY school system.” says operations manager Dave Walczak. “There are kids that are getting to try stuff they never had before like kale and Brussel sprouts stuff that isn’t a normal thing on the table and they’re getting nice locally grown produce.”

To learn more about the farm-to-table initiative, watch the video above.