Eight Days of Hope delivering food to families in need

(WIVB)- Bag by bag, box by box, Feed Buffalo, an initiative by Eight Days of Hope is delivering a weeks worth of groceries to families and those who don’t have access to getting food.

It’s a partnership with several churches and groups including the Buffalo Bills and Sabres foundations. Eight Days of Hope President and CEO Steve Tybor says the idea came last week as volunteers were handing out masks.

“As we were handing out the masks, so many people were telling us that, do you have any food? Where can I get some food? And so the idea went off that hey we’ve got to find a way as a church come together, as organizations come together because we’re better together, to serve these families,” Tybor said.

Saturday was the first day of deliveries.Tybor says volunteers spoke with a widow on the phone who says she hasn’t left her house in 40 days.



“To know that stranger are going to show up, people she’s never met to bless her, she was in tears. That’s why we do what we do. To love and serve.”



The goal is to distribute about four thousand pounds of food during the next few days. Tybor hopes churches will help submit the names of those in need.He says any church can submit ten names by Sunday afternoon, on the Eight Days of Hope website.

Shannon Smith is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.