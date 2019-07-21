Eight Days of Hope volunteers work on homes throughout Buffalo

For the next week, thousands of volunteers from across the country will be working on homes in the Buffalo area for families in need.

Eight Days of Hope is an organization where volunteers travel to areas affected by natural disasters and work to repair homes. Because President and CEO Steve Tybor is a Buffalo native, he wanted to give back to residents here.

According to Tybor, more than 1,500 volunteers will be working from sunrise to sunset throughout the next week, working on home improvements for more than 120 homes in Buffalo’s University District. This includes new roofs, painting and for a wheelchair-bound resident on Highgate Avenue, volunteers are building a ramp.

Tybor said this is the first of an annual volunteer event specifically in the Buffalo area, and now the goal will be to choose a district to work in each year.

If you would like to volunteer, more information can be found on the group’s website.