Empty churches, full hearts as Easter Service goes virtual during pandemic

(WIVB)–Church leaders are spreading joy through their Easter Sunday Services virtually.

Pastors Steve Biegner and Jeremiah Smith filmed their Easter Service days ago for people to watch Sunday morning.



“If anything this Easter is the most similar we’ve ever had to the first Easter and so we still celebrate and give thanks for new life,” said Pastor Smith of Parkside Lutheran Church.



Biegner, the Pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church says it’s tough not being in front of a congregation physically during this time, but he says people’s health and safety is important.



“It’s hard but as Pastor Rick Warren said God gave you a brain let’s use it. So we got to make sure we’re smart about all of this so we try to make sure we’re maintaining all of our distances and wearing masks.”



Some leaders held service outside of the church. True Bethel Baptist Church had a drive-in Easter Service. County Executive Mark Poloncarz has discouraged churches from having them, but Pastor Darius Pridgen told News 4 there were strict rules during the short service.



“It’s definitely a different experience though, especially when it’s cold and trying to play, but it’s still church. We still enjoy it.”

While their methods have changed for now, Smith says the message this Easter Sunday is the same.

“I heard another pastor say, the buildings are closed but the church is deployed. Church doesn’t stop being church. “e still have opportunities to live out our faith.”