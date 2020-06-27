Engaged couple fears time is running out to plan wedding, demands answers from government leaders

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s a situation many people have found themselves in, a local couple looking to say their I-dos next month say they’re fed up with the state’s guidelines, and are worried they’ll run out of time to plan for their big day.

“I mean our wedding is supposed to be five weeks from today and this morning we were talking like is it going to happen? Said bride-to-be Sydney Hohl. “We’re sticking to our date, no matter what, if we have to make changes, do what we have to do but this is happening.”

Tony Mastrangelo and Sydney have been waiting two and a half years to get married and celebrate with family and friends. They picked the Avanti Mansion as their wedding venue and plan to have the ceremony outdoors and space out their guests. They’re hoping to have their wedding reception at the Tonawanda Castle.

They say the issue is that it’s unclear what guidelines for weddings and receptions will be by August 1st, which is the days they plan to tie the knot. Guidelines such as how many guests they can have, will they all be required to wear face coverings, and can they have music and a dance floor?

Tony and Sydney say the clock is ticking and they don’t know if those details will be figured out in time.

“Any time we reach out they just continue to say we don’t have answers we have no guidence from Erie County, we have no guidence from the state,” Sydney said.

Avanti Mansion owner Laurie Clark. she says she’s also frustrated and feels the state should be more consistent with their guidelines and reopening phases on which places can open back up and how.

News 4 reached out to Tonawanda Castle, but have not heard back.

Tony and Sydney say their venues are helping them through this process and communicating with them every step of the way.

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.