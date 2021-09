(WIVB) – It’s National Small Business Week – and Tuesday, Erie County announced the return of the Shop 716 e-gift card program.

The e-gift cards can be used at several local businesses to help support them during the pandemic.

The program launched last year – and generated more than a million dollars, but program leaders think it can bring even more money to small businesses this time around.

