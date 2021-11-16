Erie County Board of Elections declares John Garcia the winner in Erie County Sheriff election

(WIVB) – John Garcia has been declared the winner in the race for Erie County Sheriff, the Erie County Board of Elections confirmed Tuesday evening.

After counting the absentee ballots, the Erie County Board of Elections is declaring John Garcia the winner of the race for Erie County Sheriff by just over 3,000 votes @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/SfUFGqYhsr — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) November 17, 2021

Garcia declared himself the winner in the election on Election Night when he was holding about a 5,600 vote lead over the runner-up candidate, Democrat Kimberly Beaty.

The Board of Elections has updated its numbers to reflect the absentee ballots, and Garcia received 99,611 or 46.4 percent of the vote.

Beaty received 94,013 votes, or 43.8 percent.

Theodore DiNoto received 13,258, or 6.2 percent of the vote, and Karen Healy-Case received 7,383 or 3.4 percent.