Erie County Clerk to sue Governor Cuomo over Green Light Law

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns announced his plans Monday to file a lawsuit against Governor Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia James and Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark Schroeder over the recently passed Green Light Law.

The law allows illegal immigrants to obtain drivers licenses in New York State.

In the lawsuit, Kearns says the measure goes against Federal Law and is therefore unconstitutional.

The lawsuit seeks a declaration as the law’s constitutionality and will also seek an injunction to prevent the law from going into effect prior to a final decision from the courts.