Erie County Comptroller declares deficit: County Executive says it’s premature

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is sending out an alert the county is heading toward a budget deficit. But County Executive Mark Poloncarz doesn’t agree with that warning.

While Poloncarz says the county still has time, Mychajliw is projecting a grim future for its finances.

In his letter to legislators, he says “the revenues as projected through the end of the year will be insufficient to meet the amounts appropriated…as such, given this triggering event, I am declaring a deficit pursuant to the Erie County Charter.”

Mychajliw’s letter comes on the heals of an announcement from Governor Cuomo that local municipalities can expect less state aid this year due to the pandemic. Still, Poloncarz says Mychajliw is jumping the gun.

“I thought it was premature to declare the deficit,” the county executive said in his Monday briefing. “We’re actually sending over a budget monitoring report today that shows in the first quarter we ended up with a 2.4 million dollar surplus from the first quarter of the year.”

The concern is that the county will not make enough in sales tax to fill the possible 200 million dollar budget hole. Poloncarz announced Monday he’s asking department headsto come up with a 13 percent cut “across the board” as a worst-case scenario plan.

But he says he’s hopeful the amount of money from the federal government can help plug some holes.

“I dont know how much [money the county will receive]. I’m hopeful it’s more than the 80 million dollars they’ve talked about because we’re looking at a projection based on economic forecasting a potential 200 million dollar shortfall,” he explained. “The shortfall might be less, the amount of money we receive from the federal government could be higher.”

Poloncarz said he doesn’t want to make these major cuts but he has an obligation to have a balanced budget.

The county executive now has to submit a proposal on how to overcome the deficit within a week per county charter. See Mychajliw’s full letter to Erie County Legislators below:

