Erie County coronavirus cases at 2,353; expected to rise with Quest test results

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County is reporting 2,353 cases of COVID-19, but county executive Mark Poloncarz said the health department just received 1,000 additional test results from Quest Diagnostics and there could be another 150 cases. That information is expected to be released later Wednesday evening. The county death toll stands at 177.

In the county’s daily briefing Wednesday, Poloncarz said that while the county is flattening the curve, it’s no time to get complacent. Hospital admissions have been greater than discharges over the past five days, and the county still has more positive cases and deaths than counties where larger cities are located like Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

Poloncarz says 9,453 people have been tested so far in Erie County and that anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 can now be tested.

Poloncarz says that while there are only enough antibody tests for 10 percent of the county, he hopes they will receive more next week. He will announce the process for those tests once they are available.

The county executive added that he spoke with Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul at length Tuesday night regarding the opening of Western New York. Poloncarz says they will not keep Erie County Closed any longer than they need to, but won’t open it any sooner than is safe.

“We’re looking at when we can safely open our community and how we can manage over hospitalization. We don’t want to cause more harm than good,” Poloncarz said.

