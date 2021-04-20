Erie County D.A. reviewing marijuana possession cases after state legalizes adult-use

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County District Attorney is taking action on pending marijuana cases.



This comes after New York State legalized pot. D.A. John Flynn says his office will reduce, refile, or dismiss criminal cases. He says it will depend on how much marijuana the person allegedly possessed.



“For example, it was 10 pounds of marijuana was a class c felony. It’s now a class d felony. And then so on and so forth. So we have to refile all those charges now. And for the ones that are three ounces and below, I’m just going to proactively dismiss those. And not wait for the defense lawyer to make a motion.”



Low-level marijuana convictions will also be vacated now that marijuana is legal. On the federal level, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer wants to make marijuana legal nationwide.



Senator Schumer says the “War on Drugs” has discriminated against people of color…And it’s time to make a change.



“My thinking on this issue has evolved. A number of states, including my home state of new york, have legalized the use of marijuana for adults, and those experiments by and large have been a success. The doom and gloom dictions when states like colorado legalized never occurred.”



There have been concerns that legalizing pot leads to more cases of impaired driving. Senator Schumer says he’s working with two other senators to craft a bill legalizing marijuana.

The house passed a bill to make pot legal back in December.