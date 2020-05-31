Erie County declares State of Emergency, enacts curfew following protest

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- Following a day of protests that have now turned violent, Erie County has issued a State of Emergency from 10:30 pm Saturday to 7 am Sunday.

Effective 10:30 pm I have issued a State of Emergency for Erie County and have instituted a curfew until 7 am. All must be off the streets to allow law enforcement to address the protest/rioters. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 31, 2020

County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Mayor Byron Brown held a press conference Saturday night announcing the curfew and addressing the day’s events. Mayor Brown says the protest took a violent turn and that windows were broken at the Statler building, cars were vandalized, people were throwing rocks and bottles at police officers.

Brown says it seems that a lot of people in the rally when it turned violent are people from outside Buffalo and that their actions are unacceptable.

“The vast majority of the protesters earlier were peaceful, we expected them to be peaceful. Also, we’re getting intelligence that people were coming from outside this area with nothing but violence on their mind,” Brown said.

Protests continue in Buffalo. A group has converged by federal courthouse and smaller groups on westside near Grant Street. Some reports heading to Elmwood Village. Recommend to avoid all areas if possible. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 31, 2020

The day started with a mostly peaceful protest in Niagara Square where people started gathering around 4 P.M. and by 5 P.M. The protest grew to about several hundred people. They came to stand in solidarity with George Floyd, who died last week while in police custody in Minnesota.

