Erie County Democrats choose McMurray as their candidate for NY-27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At their meeting Thursday, the Erie County Democratic Committee nominated former Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray as their candidate for New York’s 27 Congressional District.

But this wasn’t an official nomination – that must happen within 10 days of Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing a special election to fill that seat, which is currently vacant after Chris Collins’ resignation.

This also means McMurray could potentially overcome two elections before November. If another democratic candidate decides to run, he would have to go through a primary this June.

McMurray ran for this seat against Collins in the 2018 elections and lost by a narrow margin. He says he’s hopeful those who live in the district know his message and what he stands for.

This announcement by the Erie County Democrats comes just days after the Republican Chairs in NY-27 declared they would stand behind Chris Jacobs as their candidate for the race.

In a statement, a campaign spokesperson says Jacobs will support the Trump agenda and defend New Yorkers from government takeover of healthcare.