Erie County Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids at five local organizations

Andre Mattus, right, a nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center, gives the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Amar Gunderson, 6 1/2, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(WIVB) – The Erie County Department of Health is setting up a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids and their families at five local cultural institutions.

The participating organizations include Explore & More-The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, the Buffalo Zoo, Roycroft Campus, The Buffalo History Museum and the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

The clinics will offer Pfizer vaccine doses for kids under 18 and vaccines and boosters for their eligible family members.

Parents and guardians have to pre-register their children under 18 here or by calling (716) 858-2929. Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically scheduled for children who participate three weeks after each event at these same locations.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, January 15

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Buffalo Zoo

Participating families will receive a free family pass for two adults and two children for the Buffalo Zoo, and free parking on January 15.

12 – 4 p.m.

The Buffalo History Museum

Participating families will receive a gift bag with treats and activities for children.

Saturday, January 22

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Explore & More-The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, Buffalo

Participating families will receive a free pass for Explore & More to be used on the same day or in the future.

12 – 4 p.m.

Roycroft Campus, East Aurora

Families may participate in a book giveaway and print-making activities.

Saturday, January 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Participating families will receive a free family pass for four people on January 29.